From January 27, TDP's Nara Lokesh will undertake 4,000 km padyatra

Amaravati (The Hawk): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is preparing for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2024, said on Wednesday that its general secretary Nara Lokesh will begin a statewide padyatra on January 27.

Son of TDP leader and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh, would travel 400 days and 4,000 kilometres from Kuppam to Ichchapuram.

It will be a cutting-edge platform for youth with the name "Yuva Galam." It's a campaign to get young people involved in setting the agenda and to speak up for what they believe in and what they want changed.

Many young people have been participating in the TDP's ongoing Idhem Kharma Mana Rashtraniki campaign and bringing up issues in the state that they otherwise would not have.

With this walkathon serving as a forum for our young and others to unite, speak out, and fight for what they deserve, the TDP had now charged Nara Lokesh with organising it.

Lokesh would connect with individuals from various societal groups during the padyatra, according to TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Acchannaidu, in order to learn about their issues.

The march will start at Kuppam, the Chittoor Assembly district that Chandrababu Naidu represents.

The route map will shortly be made public.

The TDP claims that Andhra Pradesh has suffered during the past three and a half years of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leadership.

"One suicide occurs every four days as a result of unemployment. Our state has one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation with over 1.5 crore unemployed individuals. We are topping the country's statistics for paying the highest prices for gasoline and diesel due to the growing cost of fuel. Every eight hours for the past 3.5 years, a lady in the state has been the victim of atrocities, according to a note the party distributed to celebrate the announcement of the padyatra.

"The state's youth's future is at a crossroads due to stalled development and a lack of investments. Only 12% of the state's MPs are under the age of 40, despite the fact that youth make up over 50% of the state's population. Certainly, when it comes to crime rates and drug and alcohol misuse, we are at the top. It said, "This is not what our people deserve.

Yuva Galam, according to the opposition party, is a Nara Lokesh mass outreach initiative with the aim of educating young people and voters about pressing concerns in present governance and engaging them in conversation while visiting 100 Assembly districts in the state.

The Yuva Galam is a chance for young people and others to attend the yatra, join the voices of the youth community, and expand their networks with influential people in the state.

