From Jan 12, A Feast Of Literature Fests Awaits Aficionados In 2023-I

New Delhi: From JLF to AKLF to Kalam, a veritable feast of literature fests awaits aficionados in 2023.

Kicking them off will be the 14th edition of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival (AKLF) that will be hosted in partnership with the Indian Museum on its grounds from January 12 to January 15.

After going online for two consecutive editions because of Covid, the first international literary festival in Kolkata and Eastern India, AKLF, a non-profit initiative, free for everyone, is the only literary festival organised by a bookstore, the 100-year-old Oxford Bookstore.

This edition of AKLF has 100 Years of Oxford Bookstore as its theme. The celebrated American author of 'The Color Purple', Alice Walker, in the company of renowned international, national and diasporic authors, will participate in AKLF 2023.

Priti Paul, Director, Apeejay Surrendra Group said "We look forward to celebrating the centenary of the Oxford Bookstore at AKLF 2023 with several special events plus our signature Oxford Junior Literary Festival for younger readers -- who, as the book lovers of tomorrow, are the future of Oxford Bookstore. I am delighted that after two years of virtual editions, Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival is returning to the physical format in partnership with the magnificent heritage institution, the Indian Museum. This resonates perfectly with our celebration of 100 Years of the Oxford Bookstore, a heritage property and real Kolkata institution."

The PragatiE Vichar Literature Festival: India has experienced a significant increase in literary production across the globe and has now overtaken other countries as one of the top consumers of literature. To commemorate this literary journey, a six-day mega event is planned from January 9 to 14. The event will take place virtually from January 9 through January 13 and physically on January 14, along with an awards ceremony.

The PragatiE Vichar Literature Festival 2023 (PVLF) celebrates every nook and corner of the literary ecosystem. It provides a window to reach a wider audience through Author's Marathon (theme-based sessions over multiple days) and be acknowledged through their awards for authors, books & publishers. This year's theme is 'Taking Humanity Forward'.

Frontlist conceptualised the event, and PragatiE will be the host. It will give these authors the tools and a platform they need to market themselves. New writers are encouraged and stimulated by PVLF to increase their public presence and spread Indian literature over the globe.

Kolkata Literary Meet (Kalam): Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet (Kalam) in association with Victoria Memorial Hall -- the city's annual date with books and ideas, is back with its eleventh edition. The eleventh edition is scheduled for January 21-26.

Then comes the big daddy, the Jaipur Literary Festival January 19-23 as the Rajasthan capital vibrates with an exhilarating energy. The city glows as the literary festival is celebrated with its caravan of ideas and inspiring sessions that feature the best of thinkers, writers, leaders and entertainers.

As a Friend of the Festival (FOF), one gets to experience the best of this sumptuous feast of ideas.

FOF delegates get easy access to the exclusive Friends of the Festival Lounge and are provided with airport transfers, shuttle services, and specially curated meals. The delegates are invited to evening cocktails, the Jaipur Music Stage and the spectacular Heritage Evening set against the backdrop of the historic Amber Fort!

Arth - A Culture Fest: In its 5th season, Arth will be going back on ground after two years on online editions. This season of Arth will be hosted at Sunder Nursery from February 24 to 26th 2023. This season will see two stages, over 100 speakers, eminent performers, a curated segment for children, traditional crafts expo and workshop section and an extensive food plaza.

Touted as India's first multi-regional culture festival, Arth seeks to celebrate our nation's rich culture, heritage, traditions, languages and most of all, our true history.

It spans a wide range of themes from Indology, religion and spirituality, Indic sciences and traditional knowledge, the arts and crafts, to society, economics and our diplomatic relationships with other countries. It is aimed at manifesting an alternative narrative of India through an entertainment-led conclave that will keep alive the art, culture, literature, faith and society of India.

Kerala Literature Fest: A premier literary festival held annually on the beaches of Calicut. KLF is a non-aligned platform, committed to providing an open and liberal forum for debates and discussion to foster progressive discourses. The sixth edition of KLF is scheduled for January 12 -15.

KLF brings writers, thinkers and activists closer, to people of varied backgrounds and interests and empower writers, thinkers to take the liberty to exercise freedom of thought and expression. Touted as the "grandest celebration of words, ideas, and stories", the Kerala Literature Festival has swiftly become one of the largest cultural gatherings in Asia and the largest in South India.

Every year, KLF hosts Nobel Laureates, Oscar winners, Booker Prize recipients and other literary luminaries. The sessions at KLF, aim to map literature through discussions on aspects of history and politics, economics, science, art, cinema & culture, technology, genomics, environment, business and health among other areas.

Kalinga Literature Fest: Odisha Media Info Service (OMIS) Private Ltd and Odisha Dairy Foundation (ODF) will organise the 9th Edition in Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) on February 24, 25 and 26 to celebrate this creative spirit of the smart city of Bhubaneswar and commemorate the literary diversity it offers, bringing it in conversation with the best minds in the world of literature within and outside of Odisha and India.

Academics, authors, political and social activists, law makers, government officials, corporate leaders, students and people from all walks of life will immerse in the vibrant atmosphere of the festival and exchange opinions on their favourite authors and works. Several eminent literary and film personalities are scheduled to attend the event.

At KLF, like the last three years, people from different traditions, regions and cultures will represent the astounding literary diversity of our country. Literature from different parts of India will complement the regional literature of Odisha and the organisers are hopeful of a creative and productive dialogue between and among literary genres and traditions.

What is promised is an aesthetically and intellectually illuminating Festival which will be an eclectic mix of celebrity authors, thinkers, cine-world luminaries blended with inspirational debate which will nourish your creativity and thinking.

Hyderabad Literature Fest: Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) is an annual event that celebrates creativity in all its forms. HLF is a multidisciplinary, multilingual event that draws over a hundred writers, artistes, academics, scholars, publishers from India and abroad each year.

HLF 2023 is organized by the Hyderabad Literary Trust with the support of several literary and cultural organisations, and publishing houses. After a gap of two years, HLF 2023 will be held in the offline mode at the Vidyaranya High School.

The HLF is scheduled for January 27 - 29. Festival for All, its programme includes conversations, panel discussions, readings, workshops, exhibitions, cultural programmes, film screenings, and events for college students and school children.

Delhi Literature Fest: The beautiful historic city of Delhi, with a varied literary and cultural heritage, has its own three-day Delhi Literature Festival (DLF) organized and celebrated in winter every year, around February.

The DLF began in 2013, with planned literary events including panel discussions, book readings, book launches, workshops, live performances, speaker events, poetry, music, theatre and cinema.

With the aim of promoting art, culture and literature, the Delhi Literature Festival not only witnesses active participation from renowned award winning authors, journalists but also young, aspiring writers and as Delhi being India's political capital, the participation of the political class, government officials and diplomats with interest in books and literature.

The Delhi Literature Festival, being the first of its kind in the city, provides an excellent opportunity for creativity, imagination and exchange of ideas.

Featuring plenty of home grown talent and big-name writers, journalists, poets and novelists who share their work, thoughts, ideas with the audience at the 'Dilli Haat', during the three bright sunny days in the winter afternoons followed through the cooler evenings. —IANS