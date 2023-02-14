French President Macron believes India can rally the globe to resolve the Russia-Ukraine issue.

New Delhi: On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, can mobilise the globe to handle the "tremendous challenge" of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

During the leaders' virtual conference to announce Air India's 250 aircraft agreement with Airbus, Macron remarked, "We are working towards the success of India's G-20 Presidency in a tough scenario with the Russian aggression against Ukraine."

The French President stated, "India, under your leadership, clearly can be the one to mobilise the whole world and help us address the tremendous issue we have in front of us."—Inputs from Agencies