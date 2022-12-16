Former SP MP asks CM Yogi to pardon her son-in-law

Lucknow (The Hawk): Sushila Saroj, a former member of parliament for the Samajwadi Party (SP), has asked chief minister Yogi Adityanath to pardon her son-in-law Anurag Bhadauria for allegedly making offensive comments against him.

Sushila Saroj has pleaded with the chief minister in a widely shared video to put an end to police action against Bhadauria, who is accused of disparaging the chief minister in a live TV debate last month.

Saroj may be heard referring to herself as a "daughter of Gorakhpur" in her passionate plea.

According to Saroj, on December 9 a notice ordering the demolition of her Lucknow home was posted by Hazratganj police officers in the event that Bhadauria failed to appear in court.

The residence, according to Saroj, is not in the name of her son-in-law and actually belongs to her.

She said that her son-in-reported law's statements were only a slip of the tongue and that his son-in-law should be pardoned.

Recall that on November 12, the state spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Hero Bajpai, complained about Bhadauria's comments and that day a FIR was filed against him at the Hazratganj police station.

