Former President Kovind Releases Joint Publication Of Shoolini University And AIU

Shimla (The Hawk): Former President Mr Ram Nath Kovind today released a joint publication by Shoolini University and Association of Indian Universities’s joint publication, "Building a Sustainable Future - How Universities Can Help Implement SDG Goals," at the National Conference of Vice-Chancellors at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).

Besides Mr Kovind, the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Dr Vivek Debroy, the Governor of Assam, the chief minister of Meghalaya and the education minister of Meghalaya were present during the event.

Vice Chancellor, Shoolini University, Prof. Atul Khosla, thanked all the Shoolini faculty, especially Prof. S. S. Chandel , Director , Centre of Excellence in Energy Science and Technology, Shoolini University, for this superb piece of work.

Prof. Atul Khosla, who attended the event, said the document contained recommendations for the Central and State Governments, Regulatory Bodies like UGC, NAAC, and Scientific Funding Agencies, etc. and Higher Education Institutions in India.

The effort for the preparation of a quality document for the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was coordinated by a steering committee headed by Chancellor Shoolini University Prof. P.K. Khosla, Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, AIU, Prof. Atul Khosla and Prof. SS Chandel.

Prof. Chandel said that the document was prepared in coordination with 17 teams for each SDG, consisting of more than 50 scientists from Shoolini University, through a serious discussion, interactive workshops, and deliberations. He also said, that Shoolini University is already implementing the SDG recommendations in education and research. Dr. Chandel also said that Shoolini University has already achieved the number 2 position globally for implementing SDG 7 (Energy for All) and SDG 6 (Water and Sanitation ) under the Times Higher Education umbrella in the year 2022. More than 550 vice-chancellors, 50 statutory officials, 10 distinguished foreign delegates and policymakers, and more than 20 directors of IISc, IITs, and NITs gathered at USTM for this prominent academic event.