Former I-T official gets 3-year RI from court in bribing case

New Delhi (The Hawk): A former income tax official has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a CBI court in Pune, Maharashtra, in connection with a bribe case, according to officials.

Shekhar Khomane, a former income tax officer in Ward 12 (4), Range 12, Pune, received a jail sentence from the court along with a punishment of Rs 50,000.

On December 4, 2018, the CBI filed a complaint against Khomane on the grounds that he allegedly demanded a payment of Rs. 1,00,000 from a man to settle Income Tax proceedings against him.

The culprit was apprehended by the CBI after they set up a trap and demanded and received Rs 1 lakh from the complainant while doing so.

Additionally, searches were carried out on Khomane's property.

A chargesheet was submitted on March 12, 2019, in the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Pune, following an inquiry.

He was ultimately found guilty and sentenced to prison by the trial court.

(Inputs from Agencies)