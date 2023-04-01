Forest amendment bill: Bhupender Yadav claims Congress generating doubt

New Delhi: On Saturday, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav attacked the Congress for objecting to sending the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 to a joint committee, calling the party's actions part of a "nefarious project" to sow doubt in the minds of the public about the legitimacy of all democratic institutions and procedures.

The minister for the environment also posted a video to Twitter in which he supposedly shows the bills that were sent to joint committees when Congress was in session.

"Jairam Ramesh has called it a "devaluation and denigration" of processes to send the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill to a Joint Committee. He would do well to investigate how many bills proposed in the Lower and Upper Houses by the Cong government were referred to the Joint Committee "Yadav made a tweet.—Inputs from Agencies