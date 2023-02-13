Foreign Secretary Kwatra visits Nepal and meets Paudyal

Kathmandu: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra met with his Nepalese counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal on Monday, the first day of his two-day official visit to discuss bilateral cooperation in a wide variety of areas with the country's top political leadership.

While in Nepal, the foreign secretary will meet with Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Foreign Minister Paudyal.

After meeting with his counterpart, Paudyal, Foreign Minister Kwatra reportedly discussed all areas of collaboration between India and Nepal.—Inputs from Agencies