For police job, Telangana woman pastes M-Seal in hair to increase height

Hyderabad (The Hawk): In order to boost her height during the physical measuring test for constable recruitment into the Telangana police force, a woman pasted a piece of M-Seal wax inside her hair and was discovered.

On Wednesday in Mahabubnagar, the event took place during the ongoing physical measurement exam and physical endurance test for police constables and sub-inspectors.

She stuck a bit of M-Seal wax inside her hair in a desperate attempt to get the police position. She allegedly stepped on the height measurement gadget, which revealed the fraud, according to an official. Her height and weight were not displayed on the computerised equipment, the officials observed.

When a female staff member checked her, she was horrified to discover that the candidate had glued M-Seal wax underneath her hair. Officials said that only when there is a precise touch on the head and under the feet do sensors respond and display the height and weight.

After being made aware of the situation by the officials, Mahabubnagar Superintendent of Police R. Venkateshwarlu excluded the applicant from consideration for the position.

The SP stated that in order to accurately assure that only authentic candidates are chosen, technological gadgets are being used in physical endurance tests.

For the positions of police constables and sub-inspectors, more than 2.37 lakh individuals have applied. At 11 locations throughout the state, the Police Recruitment Board is conducting physical assessment and endurance tests.

