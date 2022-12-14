For Nipah virus screening, the ICMR-NIV creates ELISA main diagnostic instrument

New Delhi (The Hawk): IgM and IgG ELISA has been established as the major diagnostic method for Nipah virus (NiV) screening in association with the National Institute of Virology, Pune, by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A zoonotic paramyxovirus called the NiV causes deadly encephalitis in people.

The Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is a diagnostic instrument that can be used for screening large-scale epidemiological research since it is sensitive, specific, safe, and reasonably priced. According to a study by ICMR researchers, the creation and assessment of IgM and IgG ELISA for screening blood samples for NiV in suspected cases will also aid in the planning of public health measures.

NiV antigen was used to create an IgM capture (MAC) ELISA and an indirect IgG ELISA for the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies against NiV in human samples. According to the study, measles, mumps, rubella, crimean-congo hemorrhagic fever, crimean-congo haemorrhagic fever, and kyasanur forest sickness IgM, IgG positive sera were used to test the sensitivity, specificity, and cross-reactivity of the assays.

According to the experts, the created anti-NiV IgM and IgG ELISAs had 100% sensitivity and 99.28% specificity when compared to the standard test from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA. Anti-Nipah IgM and IgG ELISA assays showed 100% negative predictive value and 90% and 93.94% positive predictive value, respectively, with a test accuracy of 99.33%.

The care of patients, which may stop the virus from spreading further in the community, depends on an early NiV diagnosis. Polymerase chain reactions can be utilised as a secondary diagnostic method after IgM ELISA, it was suggested.

