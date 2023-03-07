Five pedestrians crushed to death in Himachal

Shimla: On Tuesday in Dharampur town, an SUV struck five pedestrians who were strolling on the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway, crushing five of them to death and injuring three others, according to the police.

At around 9 a.m., an Innova driven recklessly ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians, most of whom were day labourers, according to witnesses.

The driver had set out from Dharampur bound for Parwanoo in his vehicle.

Police said they have captured Rajesh, the car's driver. As a result of the force of the collision, a few of the casualties were thrown into the canyon below.

More information was awaited.—Inputs from Agencies