Five family members died in early morning pileup in Cuddalore, TN

Chennai (The Hawk): Early on Tuesday, a six-vehicle collision on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district claimed the lives of five members of a family.

When the police team arrived on the spot, they told the media that the deceased had not yet been identified. The car's registration was found to be in Chennai by the vehicle RC check.

Two buses, two trucks, and two vehicles collided in the accident. The five fatalities were all in the same vehicle. With the aid of a fire force squad from Veppur, Cuddalore, the bodies were found.

The bodies are being examined at the Cuddalore hospital. More information, according to the police, would be released later.

