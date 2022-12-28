  • Today is: Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Five family members burned to death

Mau (The Hawk): A house fire in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh claimed the lives of five family members, including a woman and three children.

Firefighters were sent to the residence in Shahpur Village, Kopaganj Police Circle, to put out the fire.

The bodies were delivered to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

It is still unknown what started the fire exactly.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar stated that the incident began from a stove, according to the original investigation.

He continued, "A help of Rs 4 lakhs will be given per person."

