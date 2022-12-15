Five UP cops arrested for allegedly robbing a revenue official

Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): In a horrific incident, five police officers were charged with 'robbing' a revenue official of Rs 10,000 and abusing his sister.

In this case, a FIR has been filed against a police inspector and four of his subordinates.

The event, according to the complainant, happened on June 18 while he was getting ready for work.

"Cops broke into my home and mistreated me. When my sister stepped in, the officers beat her and tore her clothing. They stole from me Rs. 10,000 in government funds "In his complaint, he made claims.

When he first met senior police personnel, he received no response.

After the victim filed a court petition in August, a FIR was then filed at the Bewana police station in Ambedkar Nagar.

The FIR was filed against then-inspector Pandit Tiwari, sub-inspector Sudama Yadav, constables Ashutosh Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, and Pradeep Yadav, according to SHO, Bewana, Virendra Bahadur Singh. They have been charged with robbery, forcing a woman to be naked while attacking her, criminal intimidation, intentionally inflicting harm, and wrongful restraint.

A circle officer rank officer is looking into the situation, according to Singh, and appropriate action will be taken.

