Five Killed, 8 Injured As Bus Rams Into Devotees In U'khand

The Hawk
March23/ 2023

Tanakpur: Five devotees were killed and eight others injured when a bus ploughed into a crowd in Thuligad parking area of Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Thursday.

According to sources, the people -- all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district -- had visited the annual Maa Purnagiri fair held at Thuligad, and were waiting for a bus to return.

Soon after the accident, the injured were rushed to Tanakpur sub-district Hospital, where five of them succumbed to their injuries. Police are investigating the matter. —IANS

