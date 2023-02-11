First 2023 National Lok Adalat settled around 97.64 lakh cases: NALSA

New Delhi: On Saturday, the first National Lok Adalat of 2023 was held in all 36 states and Union territories under the supervision of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), and more than 97.64 lakh pending and pre-litigation matters were handled.

By 7.30 p.m., the NALSA, led by executive chairman Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, reported that the Lok Adalat had concluded 97.64 lakh cases, including 17.13 lakh pending cases and 80.5 lakh pre-litigation cases.

"Approximately Rs 7,077.84 crore will be paid out as part of these settlements. As more information about settlements in remote areas of the country becomes available, the total number of permanent residents will climb. In addition to reducing the backlog of cases currently before the courts, this settlement will also prevent further legal disputes "As stated by the NALSA in a press release.—Inputs from Agencies