Firefighters extinguished Sidcul's blaze.

A tape in the store had caught fire.

Bahadrabad (The Hawk): In response to the information received from Sidcul Sector 3 of breaking out of fire in a company called Molds, the fire brigade team rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. On reaching the spot, the fire brigade team discovered that a tape in the store had caught fire. To bring the blaze under control the team took the help of the hose pipe and hydrate water from the fire tanker.

Before it could spread and harm nearby businesses, the fire service worked quickly to get the fire hazard under control. After almost 2 hours of strenuous hard work the fire department succeeded to get control on the conflagration.

With the immense help of the CFO Narendra Kunwar, Station officer Anand Singh Negi, Kashmir Singh, Nirmal Singh, Avtar Singh, Manoj Singh, Mahesh Purohit and team, the excessive damage was in control. —Chirag Kaul