Mumbai: Multiple stores were destroyed by fire late Sunday in a market at suburban Kurla in Mumbai, officials said.

According to the information provided so far, no one was hurt in the incident.

Around 10:15 pm, a fire broke out in a shop in Shivani Mandai on the CSMT Road in Kurla (west). According to preliminary reports, the fire is contained to 25 shops, said the officials.—Inputs from Agencies