Fire and Emergency Services Act implemented by UP govt

Lucknow (The Hawk): On the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022, according to a government statement.

Sanjay Prasad, the Principal Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, stated that this was an effort to boost the state's fire and emergency services.

According to the statement, the Union government circulated the Model Fire Service Bill of 1958 and the modified Model Fire and Emergency Service Bill of 2019 for adoption by the state governments in order to standardise the Fire Service Act across India.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to implement the provisions of the 2019 Model Fire and Emergency Service Bill.

With the implementation of the "Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022," the state government has also endorsed the order of the federal government.

Principal Secretary stated that with the enactment of the Model Fire and Emergency Service Bill, 2019, a proper balance between the duties and responsibilities of the Fire department will be formed for the successful performance of statutory/state tasks.

