Fangirl moment for Malaika Arora with Post Malone

Mumbai (The Hawk): Malaika Arora, a Bollywood actress, had the opportunity to take photos with American rapper Post Malone while he was taking part in a concert in Mumbai.

Malone and Malaika were seen laughing together in photos that Malaika published on Instaram. Right after the show, the two appeared to be engaging in an enjoyable conversation.

Malaika penned: "You were fantastic, Post Malone! I love the way you play, #feedingindiaconcert."

The Indian diva looked very stunning in a black shirt, jeans, and loose hairstyle.

On Saturday, the concert was held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course. The "Sunflower" singer gave his first Indian performance. Names like Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Mrunal Thakur, Malaika Arora, Mallika Dua, singer Armaan Malik, and VJ Anusha Dandekar were among those who attended his concert.

