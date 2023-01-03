Family of woman dragged to death asks why she had no clothes (Roundup)

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Monday, the relatives of a 20-year-old woman who died in pain after being dragged by a car for nearly 12 km in the early hours of Sunday questioned why not a single piece of clothing had been found on the body of the deceased.

"She was dressed in a variety of outfits, but her lifeless body was left naked. What sort of mishap was it? She is not being adequately displayed to us by the cops. The victim's mother, who lost her daughter in the tragic incident outside of Delhi, said, "I want justice for my daughter. She was dragged for almost 12 kilometres, from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, when her clothes got tangled in the wheel of the car that struck the scooter she was riding.

"It wasn't a coincidence. The mother claimed that "they did something to her."

Five people who were in the car at the time of the incident have been detained by the police. Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu, and Manoj Mittal have been identified.

Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker.

The family members and other activists held a protest outside the Sultanpuri police station on Monday. Additionally, they threw stones at a Mittal poster that was mounted to a pole close to the police station and was later torn down by the protesters.

The victim supported her ailing mother, four sisters, and two younger brothers as the only source of income for her family.

She supported her family and paid for her mother's dialysis after her father passed away last year by working part-time at an event management firm.

She had informed her mother that she would return home between two and three in the morning on Saturday as well. But the tragedy of that terrible night left her family with lifelong scars.

She informed me that she would be late when we spoke at around 9 p.m. The victim's mother claimed that around 10 o'clock her phone was turned off.

The incident happened at roughly 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the FIR. Around 7 o'clock on Saturday night, Deepak and Amit Khanna, two of the five defendants, stole the car from their friend Ashutosh (December 31).

On Sunday (January 1, 2023), at five in the morning, they abandoned the car at Ashutosh's house in a damaged state. Ashutosh was informed by Amit and Deepak that they were intoxicated and had been involved in a Scooty accident in the Krishan Vihar neighbourhood, after which they had escaped in the direction of Kanjhawala.

After escaping the scene of the collision, they halted the vehicle at Jaunti Village on the Kanjhawala Road, where they discovered the corpse of the victim woman trapped under the vehicle.

Manoj Mittal was seated next to Deepak when he told the police that he was driving the car. On the back seat were Mithun, Krishan, and Amit.

They fled the scene after discovering the body out of fear. The FIR stated that after that, they drove to Ashutosh's house, parked the car, and then drove to their own homes.

Twelve kilometres from the location where the body was discovered, in Krishan Vihar, the police discovered the Scooty.

According to the FIR, the Kanjhawala police station received three PCR calls telling them of the discovery of a woman's naked body close to the Hanuman shrine in the Jaunti hamlet.

After speaking with the caller, the sub-inspector at Kanjhawala police station learned that the incident involved a silver Maruti Baleno automobile. After being located by the police at Budh Vihar Phase-1, Lokesh, the car's owner, informed the authorities that his vehicle was with his brother-in-law Ashutosh, who lives in Rohini Sector-1.

Later, on Sunday, the police apprehended all of the suspects.

According to the police, the woman was pulled for approximately 12 km after the accident, and a medical team performed a post-mortem; the results are anticipated on Tuesday.

On Monday, Sultanpuri saw a large-scale uprising as residents charged the police with trying to cover up a 'rape' case by calling it a 'accident.

Meanwhile, a witness by the name of Deepak claimed that after seeing the car and the woman underneath it, he quickly contacted the police and rode his bike after it for a distance of many kilometres.

Vikas, a Zomato deliveryman and additional witness, claimed that the individuals in the car made a U-turn when they saw the police barricades on Kanjhawala road.

The forensic science laboratory (FSL) has received blood samples from each of the five accused individuals in order to ascertain whether they have ingested alcohol.

In the meantime, Delhi Police has been asked to provide a report on the incident by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special Commissioner of Police for Law and Order, stated on Monday that the results of the autopsy report could lead to the addition of further charges to the FIR.

On social media, a video allegedly depicting the woman's naked torso and fractured legs has surfaced. The video also gave rise to allegations that the victim was "raped" and then killed, although the police insist that it was an accident.

Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, has requested information from the police regarding the woman's alleged sexual assault and the accused's possible criminal past.

