  • Today is: Saturday, April 22, 2023
Menu
States & UTs

FRI Dehradun Celebrated Earth Day 2023

author-img
The Hawk
April22/ 2023

FRI Dehradun Celebrated Earth Day 2023

Dehradun (The Hawk): Programme (EIACP)- Forest Research Institute (FRI) and Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division FRI Dehradun celebrated EarthDay 2023 in online mode. A special lecture on "Revival of Himalayan Springs for Water Security" was delivered by Dr. Soban Singh Rawat, Scientist F, NIH Roorkee, UK on this occasion.

Categories :States & UTsTags :FRI Earth Day UK Uttarakhand
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in