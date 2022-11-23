FRI Deemed To Be University, Dehradun Celebrates 6th Convocation 2022

Dehradun (The Hawk): The 6th Convocation of Forest Research Institute (FRI) Deemed to be University, Dehradun will be held on November 26, 2022 (Saturday) at 11.00 hrs. in the Convocation Hall of FRI, Dehradun. Shri Bharat Jyoti, Director, Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun will grace the occasion as Chief Guest. Shri Arun Singh Rawat, Chancellor, FRI Deemed to be University and Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE), Dehradun will preside over the function. Shri Bivash Ranjan, Assistant Director General (Wildlife) Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. of India will be the Guest of Honour. Dr. Renu Singh, Vice-Chancellor, FRI Deemed to be University and Director, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun will formally welcome the guests and present the detailed report of the University. Dr. H.S. Ginwal, Dean (Academic), FRI Deemed to be University informed that the 6th Convocation, like previous five ceremonies will bring the entire University together to witness the conferring of degrees to individuals across the academic and research disciplines. Dr. A.K. Tripathi, Registrar, FRI Deemed to be University stated that altogether 115 Ph.D. degrees in various disciplines of Forestry and 389 master's degree in Forestry, Wood Science & Technology, Environment Management, and Cellulose and Paper Technology for the years 2018-20, 2019-21 and 2020-22 will be conferred during the convocation. He further informed that three Professor Puran Singh Best Thesis cash award sponsored by Dr. G.S. Randhawa, Ex. Prof. Department of Biotechnology, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will be awarded for the year 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 12 outstanding performers in various M.Sc. courses will be awarded Gold Medals. Over 500 candidates and guests will share this festive occasion. The Chief Guest and other dignitaries attending the function will address the gathering.