  • Today is: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Menu
Economy & Business

FM holds bilateral meetings with G20 ministers; pitches for global framework to regulate cryptocurrencies

The Hawk
February23/ 2023

Bengaluru: Nirmala Sitharaman, India's minister of finance, emphasised the importance of a global framework to regulate cryptocurrencies on Thursday, in addition to strengthening multilateral development banks and establishing more effective methods to address global debt risks.

The G20 ministerial summit was preceded by a series of bilateral talks in which she discussed similar issues with her counterparts from the United States, Japan, and Spain.

Finance ministers from the Group of Twenty (G20) nations, an alliance of both rich and developing countries, will gather here on February 24 for a two-day conference of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG).—Inputs from Agencies

Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :G20 ministers Nirmala Sitharaman cryptocurrencies
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in