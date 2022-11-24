FIR against the social media handle of the Samajwadi Party

Lucknow (The Hawk): The Samajwadi Party (SP) social media account has been reported for inciting animosity between various racial and ethnic groupings.

Manish Pandey, a journalist, filed the FIR.

While tweeting the journalist's post, which had nothing to do with the SP, the social media account allegedly used offensive language and even wrote threatening threats for him.

According to Pandey's FIR, the SP Media Cell tweeted an offensive, divisive, and politically motivated message about the Gorakhnath Mutt from its Twitter account. On November 20, Pandey responded by pleading with them to refrain from saying anything offensive about the Gorakhnath Mutt because it is a place of worship for millions of Hindus.

"I advised them in my letter to refrain from politicising the Gorakhnath Mutt and confine their activities to 5 Kalidas Marg, the home of the CM and the headquarters of the BJP. I soon began receiving derogatory and improper comments, the journalist claimed in the FIR.

Pandey claimed that while he originally disregarded the remarks, on Tuesday they became offensive. "UP ke do anmol ratan, inki muskurahat dekh kar kaiyon ke kaleje me dhuan nikalne lagta hai," I tweeted (There are two stars of UP whose smile may cause heartburn to many).

He claimed in the FIR that the SP Media Cell responded by making derogatory posts about me, and that their remarks embarrassed him.

According to Pandey, individuals responsible for his harsh tweets should be held accountable.

"When things were calm in UP, the SP's Twitter account was stoking racial tension and hatred among the populace. To advance their political careers, they post similar messages. Therefore, police action is required in response to their behaviour, as doing so will stop them from criticising Guru Gorakhnath Mutt and degrading social harmony, he stated.

According to DCP Central Zone Aparna Rajat Kaushik, a case was filed under the 66 IT Act, 153A (promoting animosity between groups based on religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to incite religious feelings), and 505 (publishing or disseminating statements, rumours, or reports with the intent to incite).

