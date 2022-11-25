FIFA World Cup: Iran defeats Wales 2-0 thanks to goals in stoppage time

Al Rayyan, Qatar (The Hawk): Iran defeated Wales 2-0 at the World Cup on Friday after Rouzbeh Cheshmi broke a scoreless tie in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Danny Ward, the backup goalkeeper for Wales after starter Wayne Hennessey was dismissed in the 86th minute, nearly missed Cheshmi's effort from outside the area with a diving save.

Moments later, Ramin Rezaeian added a second goal, and Iran erupted in jubilant celebration as some Welsh players fell to the ground in shock.

In the 86th minute, Hennessy was dismissed for a high challenge on Mehdi Taremi.

Wales started slowly after a 1-1 tie with the United States in their Group B opening, despite Gareth Bale making his 110th appearance for the country, which is a record.

Pro-government supporters heckled anti-government supporters outside the stadium in Qatar before the game, illustrating the differences that exist there. After declining to do so before their initial defeat to England in favour of anti-government rallies in their homeland, Iran's players sung their national song this time.

