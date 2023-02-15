FICCI Flo U'khand Chapter Organizes Workshop On 'Opportunities & S Cope In The Age Of Agritech'

Workshop organized under the joint aegis of School of Agriculture, Sri Guru Ram Rai University, and Dehradun.

Dehradun (The Hawk): FICCI Flo Uttarakhand Chapter in association with School of Agriculture, Sri Guru Ram Rai University organized a workshop on "Opportunities and Employment in the Age of Agritech".

FICCI Flo Uttarakhand, Chapter and professors from School of Agriculture, Shri Guru Ram Rai University told about the new opportunities for farming through modern technology in the agriculture sector. Also said there is a great demand for knowledgeable experts. There are many employment opportunities for the technicians, tech experts and those who know modern technology in the agriculture sector.

Dr. Neha Sharma, President, FICCI Flo Uttarakhand Chapter said that today our organization and School of Agriculture, Sri Guru Ram Rai University, Dehradun have successfully organized this workshop. Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets and has now resolved to take the cultivation of Millets and provide it to each person in the country. This is a big step in the agriculture sector. Now the Government of India is also bringing many schemes across the country to increase Millets. Where agriculture students, experts and farmers will use modern technology of agriculture to produce and market it at a record level so the employment and income of farmers will increase. Along with this, women associated with the agriculture sector from Uttarakhand, women entrepreneurs, women self-help groups, are being trained by FICCI Flo in collaboration with Sri Guru Ram Rai University's School of Agriculture, Dehradun on modern techniques adopted abroad in the agriculture sector and She is getting maximum income by learning agriculture related techniques. Our institute has already made the women entrepreneurs of the state, women self-help groups, self-reliant by providing various types of training and support.

Dr. Dwarika Maithani, Director IIC also delivered a lecture on international millets this year and discussed medicinal values of different types of millets due to their chemical constituents, specially fiber content. Motivate students by explaining a lot of possibilities for startup and entrepreneurship in the area of agriculture.

The workshop was attended by Smt. Anuradha Malla, Chairperson, Elect, FICCI Flo Uttarakhand, Ms. Shikha Prakash, Executive Committee Member & CEO Valley Culture, Deepa Dhami, Coordinator Skilling Initiative, FICCI Flo & CEO Bhuli Foundation, Priyanka Bankoti, HOD School of Agricultural Sciences, Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Dr. Dwarika Maithani, Director IIC, Dr. Kamla Dhyani, Associate Professor, Shri Guru Ram Rai University, School of Agriculture and other members of FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter were also present.