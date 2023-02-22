Express Publication To Undertake Reconstruction Of Kotha Bhawan Of Omkareshwar Temple

Dehradun: The country's prestigious media house "Express Publication (Madurai) Pvt Ltd" will undertake the work of the first phase of expansion, beautification and reconstruction of Kotha Bhawan of Omkareshwar temple complex located at Ukhimath, the winter seat of Baba Kedarnath.

It will cost Rs 470.39 lakhs. For this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Express Publication and Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chairman Ajendra Ajay at BKTC's Canal Road office. The MoU was signed by CEO Yogendra Singh on behalf of BKTC and General Manager (Administration and Projects) Avneesh Singh on behalf of Express Publication.

In the first phase, the development work of Temple Plaza, Admin Building, and Facade of the present administrative building will be done in Omkareshwar Temple Complex. It will cost Rs 470.39 lakhs. The construction works have been designed and executed by the architects of BKTC in Pahari mythological style.

The construction work of the first phase will be done by Express Publication at its own level. Monitoring will be done by the engineering wing of BKTC.

On this occasion, BKTC President Ajendra thanked the Express Publication Group and said, "After the expansion of Omkareshwar temple complex and renovation of Kotha Bhawan, Ukhimath will be in front of devotees and pilgrims as a new destination."

He further said, "Soon the DPR of the second phase would also be ready, in which the renovation work of Kotha Bhawan, Usha-Anirudh marriage pavilion etc. would be done. In the third phase, works of beautification and parking construction etc. will be done outside the temple premises." "Bhoomi Pujan will be done in March after taking time from the Chief Minister of the state, Pushkar Singh Dhami," he added. —ANI