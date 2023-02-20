Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Links CBI Summons To BJP Setback In SC Over Mayoral Polls

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday linked the CBI summons on him in the excise policy case to the Supreme Court's ruling on the MCD mayoral polls on Friday, which he claimed was a slap on the face of the BJP.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Sisodia, who is also the Finance minister, said he receives the CBI summons on Saturday, just a day after the apex court directed that the election to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor shall be conducted first and nominated persons have no right to vote in meetings of the Corporation. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also directed the authority concerned to issue notice for the election of mayor, adding that the first meeting of MCD shall be taken place within 24 hours. The court also directed that the notice will include the date on which the election of the mayor, deputy mayor and other members shall be held.

Later on Friday, L-G VK Saxena approved the proposal of convening the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on February 22 for election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and six members of the standing committee.

Hinting that the CBI summons was the BJP's way of getting back at AAP after the apex court setback over the holding of mayoral elections in the national capital, Sisodia said, "If we look at the sequence of events, the Supreme Court gave its decision on MCD polls on Friday evening, dealing a blow to the BJP. Just a day later, on Saturday, I received CBI summons (in the excise policy case), which said I was to appear on Sunday, at a time when I am busy preparing the Budget," the deputy CM said.

"I can accept the BJP coming after me after the SC ruling came as a slap on its face. It is the level of politics they resort to. But what I find unacceptable and wrong is that they are doing this at a time when the Budget is at its finishing stage and any delay in the process could bring our work for the city and its people to a halt," he added. He said he has requested the CBI to call him for interrogation anytime after he submits the Budget to the Centre by the end of this month. "I have cooperated with CBI's investigation in the excise policy case in every possible way but this is a crucial time for Delhi as the Budget I am preparing is at its final stage and I have to send it to the Centre by February-end. I have requested the CBI to let me finalise the Budget and summon me after. I will answer every question," he added. Sisodia was to respond to the CBI summons in the national capital in the excise policy case, on Sunday. The agency summoned Sisodia nearly three months after filing a chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.

However, Sisodia has not been named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek are among the seven accused named in the chargesheet. In August last year, the CBI searched Sisodia's bank locker in connection with the case. The deputy CM claimed the sleuths did not find any incriminating material in his locker. Several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Sisodia's residence, and the premises of four public servants last year, according to a CBI officer, who further said that the raids were conducted across 7 states. The CBI launched a probe in the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to L-G Saxena recommending a probe by the central agency.

