Ex-MLA requests the suspension of the Guj unit chief of Cong

Gandhinagar (The Hawk): In a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress legislator Raghu Desai requests the suspension of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee head Jagdish Thakor.

Thakor and his friends have been charged by Desai with engaging in anti-party actions.

He said in a letter to Congress national president Kharge, "Though it (anti-party activity) was brought to your attention, Jagdish Thakor did not move against them timely, as they are his close allies."

Desai, a candidate for the Radhanpur seat, also claimed that Ramesh Desai, Lavji Thakor, Bachabhai Aahir, Hardasbhai Aahir, and Jagdish Rathod had worked against the party's interests and reduced the lead that the Congress had in each of their respective areas as a result of their actions. As a result, he claimed, he lost the election.

Additionally, he has asked Kharge to suspend him if his accusations are untrue or made up, and Jagdish Thakor should be suspended if they are proven to be real.

