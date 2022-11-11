Ex-Assam police officer arrested on charges of concealing rape and murder

Guwahati (The Hawk): An Assam senior police officer has been detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for allegedly trying to cover up the rape and murder of a juvenile and acting at the direction of the accused, an official said on Friday.

Raj Mohan Ray, the previous Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Darang district, was detained on Thursday night after the CID gathered proof that he had accepted illicit payment from the primary accused's family in exchange for providing improper favours.

After being detained, Roy was brought before the Special Judge Court in Guwahati, where the police requested a detention so they could question him further.

After reviewing pertinent witnesses and the family's bank account information, it was discovered that Ray had collected Rs 2 lakh from the family through another police officer.

A case claiming the rape and murder of the 13-year-old girl had been filed at the Dhulia Police station on June 12 of this year.

The victim's family accused the SP and other police personnel of attempting to weaken the case when they met with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma immediately commanded the SP and officer-in-Charge of the Dhulia police station to be suspended.

The investigation of this case has the CID involved.

The Department has already filed the charge sheet in this matter, and the primary suspect is being held in jail by the court.

A former OC of the Dhula police station, three physicians from the Mongoldoi municipal hospital, and another senior police officer were also detained, according to Rajib Saikia, CPRO for the Assam Police.

"Ashirvad Hazarika, the second accused and the Magistrate, whose role has also been documented, is missing. The investigation into this matter is still ongoing "Added he.

