Enchanting And Melodious Voice Of Hema Negi Karasi Rocked From Uttarakhand To The Global Stage

Sandeep Bisht

Kotdwar (The Hawk): Hema negi karasi an outstanding artist who selflessly took Garhwali culture and traditions to the global stage. She is a reputed folk singer, who hails from Tukhinda, a remote village in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Her journey is one of folklore and began when she was introduced to folk music by her mother at a tender age. It is pure passion that has motivated her to stand out among other folk artistes with her unique style of singing and performing folk tales in the traditional Jagar form. Hema was always intrigued by the performance of Jaagar folk singers and wanted to know more about the skill. In Uttarakhand Jaagar is one such form of religious performance which is a perfect symphony of singing along with traditional instruments like Damru and others to invoke deities to come and shower their blessings. Hema’s professional career has been full of ups and downs but her mother, Bachchi Devi, did not let her daughter's talent and courage diminish. Hema continued to receive the blessings of Goddess Saraswati and ventured audaciously in a male dominated field, proved to be a youth icon. She specializes in Jaagar and traditional Himalayan folk and is also great supporter and promoter of traditional folk across India. Hema is a new age performer who understands the importance of digital age and therefore she is extensively leveraging its strengths in increasing awareness among the youth across the globe. She is the first female folk artist in Uttarakhand who has own website, YouTube Channel and Music Company which is dedicated towards the promotion of culture. She runs a production house that has been delivering traditional content in the form of folk songs and documentaries.

Her influence on the youth can be fathomed by the fact that her music video Jai Bhola Bhandari has been adopted by the state government for promotion of tourism in Uttarakhand. The latest feather in her cap is Giratoli Gir Genduwa - 2, a mesmerizing musical rendition of the epic victory of Pandavas over Kauravas in the Dharamyudh. Hema’s skills and contribution has been recognized by Uttarakhand by conferring multiple accolades in the past two decades. In addition, she has been rewarded at the national level and recognised internationally. Many countries have invited her to perform to apprise them of the tradition and cultural heritage of the Devbhoomi.

This decade, she believes, is the decade of youth and our country’s demographic landscape indicates that the youth of our state and country have untapped potential which can be channelized into something remarkable. She has committed to use the energy of the youth to take our cultural heritage to new heights and is working diligently with talented youth of our hinterland. She wants to give them a platform to display their skill and take them on the path to commercial success and career growth. When The Hawk Reporter asked about her future plans , Hema said that new Jaagar, Maa Bhagwati songs and folk songs will be launched soon.

(Folk Singer Narendra Singh Negi said,“ Hema is working for the preservation and promotion of folk culture ,which is commendable. This dedication of new generation singers and songwriters is pleasant. Undoubtedly, the way Hema Negi Karasi is awakening her folk cultural heritage and giving a new dimension to the world cultural folk scene through songs. Along with the folk culture of Uttarakhand, it will be successful in engraving the honor of Hema Negi Karasi on a large canvas”.)