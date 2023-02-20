Early heat may harm wheat, other crops: IMD

New Delhi: Extreme heat in the northwest, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa could damage wheat and other crops, the India Meteorological Department warned on Monday. The Met office reported that from February 13 the highest temperatures in Gujarat, Rajasthan, the Konkan, Goa, and coastal Karnataka have stayed between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius, or 4 to 9 degrees above average.

Many regions of Saurashtra, Kutch, and southwest Rajasthan have temperatures 6 to 9 degrees Celsius higher than average.

Since February 18, the maximum temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi have consistently been five to nine degrees Celsius above normal.—Inputs from Agencies