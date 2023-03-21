Early Childhood Education Is A Golden Period For Opportunities

Vijay Garg

The formative years, starting from conception up to eight years of age, is a period of extraordinary growth and development in a child’s life. A sizeable body of research suggests that nearly 90% of brain growth occurs before kindergarten. Children at this age are incredibly impressionable and, therefore, the social, emotional, and cognitive skills that they pick up during this time are likely to lay the foundation of their adulthood.

Nations around the world have acknowledged the need for and the importance of Early Childhood Education (ECE). Finland, notably, has earned accolades for its ‘educare’ model, which is an integrated approach to education and care1. Here, the Finnish government supports the child’s learning and development without necessarily pressuring kids to learn too much, too soon.

In essence, the purpose of early years of education goes beyond earning good grades, prestigious degrees, and hefty salary packages. Its aim is to provide children with strategies to help them develop a lifelong love for learning.

India’s standing on education front

With over 158.7 million children under the age of six years, the country has a unique opportunity to accelerate its overall growth by improving the quality and access to early childhood programmes. Last year, the Union Education Ministry introduced the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for the foundational education of children in the three to eight years age group. Taking cues from ancient Indian traditions, NCF proposes a Panchakosha Vikas (five-fold development) model, where the curriculum is centered around physical development, development of life energy, mental development, intellectual development, and spiritual development. The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) has also proposed several structures for pre-school education, including standalone Anganwadi centres and Balvatikas as well as the co-location of Anganwadi centres and Balvatikas with primary schools for functional linkage.

Undeniably, there have been policy efforts to reform the existing education model. However, there are still several issues which need to be addressed. To begin with, the pervasive and deeply ingrained culture of rote learning and exam-centric approach, where learning takes a backseat in the mad race for marks. The evaluation system requires a relook.

Innovative ways to rehaul the existing system

He are currently grading students on their ability to regurgitate the subject matter which may not necessarily be an accurate reflection of their abilities or knowledge. There are several key strategies that educators, policymakers and other stakeholders can leverage to improve the quality of education.

Equal respect for all subjects: We need to ensure that children understand the importance of every subject and cultivate curiosity around it. This will help build skills that are required for healthy self-expression and growth in life. A more meaningful evaluation system: Shift focus from mugging to improving learning outcomes. This could be done by creating more engagement through classroom discussions and activities involving logic, problem-solving skills, analytical abilities, creativity and rational decision-making.

Learning through play: Play is healthy, and educators can encourage learning by providing children with resources that stimulate divergent thinking. Consider a good blend of indoor and outdoor activities which can be played safely by every child.

Improving budgetary allocation: India spent only 0.1% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on early childhood education in 2020-21, according to a report released by the Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability (CBGA) and non-profit Save the Children foundation. We need to increase the fund allocation and ensure its proper implementation so that children receive age-appropriate care and education. Better teacher training: Teaching young children is a highly skilled work that requires a sensitive understanding of child development. We need courses that are both accessible and affordable. And let us not forget competent compensation.

Early childhood is a window of opportunity for us to help children lead more enriching lives. It plays a key role in improving our economy and is one of the most critical investments a country can make for its overall development. It is about time we accord it the importance it deserves and work towards introducing more innovation into the early growth and development of children. The benefits will be for all to see.

—The Hawk Features