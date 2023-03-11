  • Today is: Saturday, March 11, 2023
ED summons NCP Legislator Hasan Mushrif for money laundering questioning

March11/ 2023

New Delhi/Mumbai: Officials said on Saturday that the Enforcement Directorate has called in senior NCP leader and MLA Hasan Mushrif for interrogation in connection with a money laundering inquiry.

They claimed that the politician would be required to appear for a deposition before the federal inquiry agency in Mumbai the following week so that his statements may be recorded in accordance with the PMLA.

Several locations with ties to him were searched by the ED in January. More searches have been done in Kolhapur and other areas in recent days.—Inputs from Agencies

