ED searches 16 locations in B'luru in the PMLA case

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to a statement made on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), searches were recently carried out at 16 different locations in Bengaluru in connection with a money laundering investigation involving the "Super Like Online Earning Application (Part time job scam)".

In accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED searched the accused's residences on November 14 and 15, as well as the locations of some banks and payment gateway offices.

About 80 bank accounts with a combined balance of Rs 1 crore that belonged to the accused were frozen by the ED during the search process.

On the basis of the FIR filed by South CEN Police Station in Bengaluru against Super Like Online Earning Application and other accused parties, the ED launched an investigation into money laundering.

"One app called "Super Like" advertised that users would make money if they shared celebrity images and videos in exchange for a financial investment. The general public invested money in the app after being drawn in by this lucrative scheme, and after sharing videos of celebrities, they briefly made some money "ED official said.

When customers tried to withdraw their invested funds, the application blocked the requested amount, so even after sharing videos and photos, they did not see any returns.

The police have also brought a chargesheet against 50 suspects, including two Chinese nationals, before the Principal City Civil & Sessions Judge in Bengaluru.

