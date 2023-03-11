ED raids on Lalu Prasad's family discovered Rs 1 cr in undeclared cash and Rs 600 cr in profits of crime

New Delhi: On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate announced that it had discovered "unaccounted cash" totaling Rs 1 crore and proceeds of crime totaling Rs 600 crore during a raid on the home of RJD chief Lalu Prasad in connection with a money laundering case involving the sale of railway land in exchange for government jobs.

Reports indicate that other investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their colleagues in numerous sectors, including real estate, are currently being investigated.

On Friday, the ED conducted raids in numerous sites associated with Prasad's family, including the home of his son and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.—Inputs from Agencies