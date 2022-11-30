ED makes a further arrest in the Delhi excise policy fraud

New Delhi (The Hawk): Amit Arora, a businessman, was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with the scam involving Delhi's excise policy.

The economic intelligence agency had submitted its initial charge sheet in the case last week.

The proprietor of buddy retail private limited is Arora, the ninth accused in the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBIFIR. )'s

The initial charge sheet against businessman Sameer Mahendru spanned more than 3,000 pages.

There are claims that Vijay Nair, the accused public worker, received improper financial benefits from Mahendru through Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Hyderabad's Kokapet neighbourhood.

The FIR of the CBI served as the foundation for the ED's case.

The CBI submitted its initial charge sheet in the case on Friday. Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham, and two government employees — Kuldeep Singh, a former deputy commissioner of the excise department, and Narender Singh, a former assistant commissioner—have all been named in the charge sheet.

