ED detains Mukhtar Ansari in a case of money laundering

New Delhi (The Hawk): Mukhtar Ansari, a mafia don who became a politician in Uttar Pradesh, was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a case involving the prevention of money laundering.

His son Abbas Ansari was arrested in November after the ED questioned him for nine hours.

Mukhtar Ansari, a former BSP MLA who is now being held in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail, has been taken into custody by the ED. According to the ED, there is enough evidence against him that has led to his detention.

On the basis of numerous FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police, the ED opened an inquiry under the PMLA, 2002, against former MLA Mukhtar Ansari and his associates.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Vikas Constructions (a partnership firm) was the subject of two further FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police for intruding on public or government property and building godowns there. The godowns were built in the UP districts of Mau and Ghazipur.

Afshan Ansari, the wife of Mukhtar Ansari, together with her two brothers, Atif Raza and Anwar Shahzad, as well as Ravindra Narayan Singh and Zakir Hussain, ran the construction company Vikas Construction.

In one of the FIRs registered in Mau District, the UP Police has submitted a charge sheet in which all of the partners of the company Vikas Construction have been named as defendants.

The PMLA inquiry revealed that Vikas Construction illegally built godowns on public or government land in the districts of Mau and Ghazipur, and then received rent from Food Corporation of India totaling Rs 15 crore by renting them out. Additionally, this rent was utilised to buy real estate under the names of Vikas Construction and Afshan Ansari.

The Directorate of Enforcement has located these moveable properties and has placed seven movable items worth Rs. 1.48 crore under temporary attachment.

At the time of registration, the circular rate for attached properties was Rs 3.42 crore.

