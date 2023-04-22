  • Today is: Saturday, April 22, 2023
ED Attaches Immovable Property Worth Rs 5.62 Crore Of Bimal Prasad Jain Edu Trust In Haridwar

The Hawk
April22/ 2023

ED

Haridwar: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable property of Rs 5.62 crore in nature of land and building situated in Haridwar belonging to Seth Bimal Prasad Jain Edu Trust on Saturday, said ED in a tweet.
Earlier also ED attached property worth crores taking the total attachment to date as Rs 7.07 crore.
"ED has attached immovable property of Rs5.62Cr in nature of land & building situated in Haridwar belonging to Seth Bimal Prasad Jain Edu Trust which runs Phonics Group of Institutions in Roorkee in the case of SC/ST Scholarship Scam. Total attachment in this case till date is Rs7.07Crore," read the Tweet. —ANI

