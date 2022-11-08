EC declares a by-election for the Khatauli Assembly on December 5

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Khatauli Assembly Constituency in Uttar Pradesh will have by-elections on December 5, and the results will be released on December 8, according to a statement from the Election Commission on Tuesday.

Following BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini's disqualification, the seat became vacant.

The empty assembly seat in Khatauli was announced by the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday.

According to the notification, the position would be vacant as of October 11, which was the day Saini was sentenced to two years in prison by the MP/MLA court in Muzaffarnagar.

The deadline to submit a nomination for the byelection is November 17, while the deadline to withdraw a candidacy is November 21.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary asked Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana in a letter after the seat was declared vacant why Saini had not been disqualified after receiving a jail sentence while Rampur MLA Azam Khan had been disqualified just two days after the court had sentenced him.

(Inputs from Agencies)