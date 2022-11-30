During its 10-year reign, the AIADMK took TN backward: Stalin

Chennai (The Hawk): M.K. Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, took a harsh stance against the AIADMK, claiming that during its ten years in power, the state had regressed.

He was giving a speech at a state government event in the district of Ariyalur.

According to DMK leader Stalin, "The AIADMK, which had done nothing for the state, had presented a petition to the Governor, R.N. Ravi, on the law and order situation in the state," adding that Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), the leader of the opposition and interim general secretary of the AIADMK, lacked locus standi to file a petition against the current administration.

The chief minister of Tamil Nadu claimed that some people were attempting to cause law and order issues in the state while others yearned to see the state degenerate.

Stalin claimed that some people who were facing threats to their positions had been casting aspirations on the law and order issues in the state without mentioning any specific individuals.

The AIADMK could not deceive the people of Tamil Nadu, according to Chief Minister Stalin, since the current administration has taken all necessary steps to safeguard their rights. Additionally, he mentioned that Tamil Nadu has hosted the greatest number of industries in India, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

While the state had lagged behind in industry growth as a result of the bad policies of the previous AIADMK rulers, he continued, it had recovered as a result of the strong policies of the current rulers and the strong foundation built by a leader like the late Chief Minister and DMK leader Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

Stalin claimed to have established both short-term and long-term objectives for every division, from the department of schooling to technical education, and from industrial development to infrastructural development.

By virtue of the policies of the current administration, he stressed, the state was moving toward inclusive growth, and no region would continue to lag behind.

(Inputs from Agencies)