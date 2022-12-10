Drugs worth Rs 7 crore recovered at Assam-Nagaland border; 3 arrested

Guwahati (The Hawk): Along the Assam-Nagaland border in the Karbi Anglong district, Assam Police officers detained three people and seized drugs worth Rs 7 crore, according to officials on Friday.

A police officer reported that late on Thursday night, a police team stopped two lorries in the Khatkhati region near the Assam-Nagaland border and found 30,000 extremely addictive Yaba tablets and 757.15 gm of heroin.

A case was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) after the arrest of three drug dealers.

Police assume that the drugs were transported from Myanmar as Nagaland shares a 215-km-long unfenced border with the bordering country.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, expressed his gratitude for the police's efforts in a tweet that read, "Yet another huge catch by Assam police. Police intercepted two trucks, coming from neighbouring states, and seized 30,000 Yaba tablets & 55 soap cases containing 757.15 gramme Heroin. Also apprehended three accused. Good job."

(Inputs from Agencies)