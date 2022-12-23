Doctors replant a woman's entirely severed forearm

Bhubaneswar (The Hawk): A completely separated left forearm was successfully transplanted by the specialists at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, according to Barsha Das, a 25-year-old from the Puri district of Odisha.

After a 10-hour operation, a group of specialists from the AIIMS successfully replanted the left forearm that had entirely detached.

On December 9 at around 9 p.m., Barsha arrived at the emergency room of AIIMS Bhubaneswar with a traumatic left forearm below elbow amputation.

According to the patient's history, she was working at home when her dupatta and left hand became stuck in the rice-cutting machine at around 4 p.m. She was then taken to a nearby government hospital with the amputated hand where she received initial care, the bleeding was stopped, and a dressing was applied.

The person who visited her in the neighbourhood hospital wrapped the amputated area in a gauge pad and kept it in an ice bath.

The team led by Dr. Sanjay Kumar Giri quickly decided to reimplant the patient, and surgery was performed that same night at around 11.30 p.m. (head of burns and plastic surgery).

The procedure was carried out by a group of doctors from the orthopaedic, anaesthesia, and plastic surgery departments.

The amputated component was initially removed from the refrigerator by the medical team, who then began bench dissection. All the important structures were recognised and marked, and the 3 centimetre bone was shortened, according to doctor Giri.

The patient was then brought into the operating room, he claimed, where anaesthesia was administered.

All the important structures were identified, and amputated stumps were opened and debrided.

Following that, two bony fixations were used to reattach the amputated portion to the body. Arterial and vein circulation was then established, and two major nerves were reconnected along with the muscles and skin, according to Giri.

The patient was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) after the surgery, according to the doctor, which lasted until 8 a.m.

We took the patient back to the operating room after the tenth post-operative day because the skin around the elbow was in poor condition.

We completely removed the devitalized skin while under anaesthesia and then covered it with skin transplant.

"About two weeks have passed since the incident. Right now, the limb is functional "extra Giri.

Ashutosh Biswas, the executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, visited the young woman on Thursday and praised the medical staff for their heroism.

Barsha received accolades from Biswas for her bravery and was promised a bright future.

(Inputs from Agencies)