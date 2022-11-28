Disenfranchise those who disregard population control laws, says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi (The Hawk): Minister for the Union Giriraj Singh has pushed for the adoption of strict population control legislation. He argued that anybody found breaking the law should lose their right to vote.

Singh told IANS that violators should be denied access to government services and that these rules should be made equally applicable to everyone, including those who practise Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, and Sikhism.

He stated that the country should apply the Uniform Civil Code in order to save democracy and claimed that some people had been planning to undermine India's democracy.

Singh asserted that democracies ended in nations where the population of the majority class shrank, citing Pakistan and Bangladesh as examples.

The Union Minister claimed that there is a rift in social peace in Kashmir, Kerala, Purvanchal in Bengal, and Bihar.

Singh emphasised the need for rigorous population control legislation in order to protect democracy, uphold social peace, and promote national growth.

(Inputs from Agencies)