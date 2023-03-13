Discussed India's next-generation digital infrastructure: PM on meeting Nokia CEO

New Delhi: Monday's "fruitful meeting" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark focused on India's progress in constructing cutting-edge digital infrastructure.

Lundmark tweeted that he had the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Modi and discuss Nokia's role in India's 5G journey and the next phase of digital transformation as well as the company's plans to support India's 6G objectives.

Modi replied to the Nokia CEO on Twitter, "A fruitful meeting with Mr @PekkaLundmark, in which we discussed matters relating to technology and harnessing it for the welfare of society," with a hashtag for the tweet to appear automatically. In addition, "we also addressed India's strides in constructing next generation digital infrastructure," the prime minister tweeted.—Inputs from Agencies