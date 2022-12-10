Director of Pathan: Wanted To Show Deepika Padukone In Her Most ever Glam Avatar

Mumbai (The Hawk): The upcoming action film, "Pathaan," will feature Deepika in her most gorgeous appearance to yet, according to director Siddharth Anand.

Director's statement: "In addition to being a wonderful performer who has improved with each film, Deepika Padukone is also our nation's sexiest actress. She was as naturally cast as the character in the movie could have been. She effortlessly possesses both vulnerability and a very, very attractive side."

Therefore, you must portray her in a way that really does her honour when you include her in the movie.

Added him: "I wanted to show her in the glitziest avatar possible. That turned into a task for the team and me. Therefore, for Besharam Rang, where she is dancing with Shah Rukh Khan in a stunningly magnificent beach town of Europe, we basically tried to maximise how hot DP might look on film! And once you hear this incredible tune, the outcome will become clear."

As a part of Aditya Chopra's spy world, "Pathaan" stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, three of the nation's top movie stars. Shah Rukh Khan is portrayed in the heart-pounding, visually stunning movie as a spies with a pistol and a licence to murder.

On January 25, 2023, "Pathaan" will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

