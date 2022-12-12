Dipankar Datta is sworn in as a Supreme Court judge

New Delhi (The Hawk): Justice Dipankar Datta, the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, took the Supreme Court's oath of office on Monday. Justice Datta took the oath of office from Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Justice Datta was appointed as the chief justice on Sunday, according to a statement from the Union Law Ministry's Department of Justice.

The Supreme Court now has 28 judges on its bench. The Chief Justice of India is one of the Supreme Court's 34 authorised members. Justice Datta, who was born on February 9, 1965, turned 57 this year and will continue to serve on the Supreme Court, where the retirement age is 65, until February 8, 2030.

The appointment of Justice Datta to the Supreme Court has been proposed by the Supreme Court Collegium, which was chaired by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit during its meeting on September 26, 2022.

Calcutta High Court was the father High Court of Justice Datta. The High Court where a judge was initially elevated to the bench is referred to as the judge's parent High Court.

On June 22, 2006, Justice Datta, the late Justice Salil Kumar Datta's son and a former member of the Calcutta High Court, was appointed as a permanent judge. On April 28, 2020, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Amitava Roy, a former Supreme Court justice, is related to Justice Dutta by marriage.

