  • Today is: Friday, March 24, 2023
Menu
World

Dilma Rousseff to lead BRICS Bank

author-img
The Hawk
March24/ 2023

Beijing: The New Development Bank (NDB), a multinational financial organisation founded by the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), "unanimously" elected former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as its president on Friday.

The Shanghai-based bank stated that Rousseff, 75, will be replacing Marcos Troyjo, also of Brazil.

The NDB of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) announced that Dilma Rousseff had been unanimously elected as the bank's president.—Inputs from Agencies

Categories :WorldTags :BRICS NDB Dilma Rousseff Shanghai Brazil
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in