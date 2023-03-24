Dilma Rousseff to lead BRICS Bank

Beijing: The New Development Bank (NDB), a multinational financial organisation founded by the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), "unanimously" elected former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as its president on Friday.

The Shanghai-based bank stated that Rousseff, 75, will be replacing Marcos Troyjo, also of Brazil.

The NDB of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) announced that Dilma Rousseff had been unanimously elected as the bank's president.—Inputs from Agencies