Digvijaya Singh questions surgical strikes, BJP accuses Cong of insulting armed forces in 'hate' for Modi

Jammu / New Delhi: The BJP's response to Monday's comments by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, in which he questioned the surgical strikes and accused the government of peddling lies, was fiery. The party claimed that the opposition was blinded by its "hate" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that it had "insulted" the armed forces.

At a public rally held as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh made statements to the effect that the government had refused the CRPF's request to transport its members from Srinagar to Delhi, and that as a result, 40 soldiers had lost their lives in a terror attack in Pulwama in 2019.

"They talk of surgical strikes. They claim to have killed so many people but no proof is given. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, who has often courted controversy with his comments, said.—Inputs from Agencies